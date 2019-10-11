Controversy Trails Opening Of Cargo Cabin Of Aircraft At Lagos Airport

While a report claimed that the rear cargo cabin of the aircraft was burgled on landing at the airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said that the cargo cabin opened by itself on landing due to impact.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

Muritala Muhammud International Airport, Lagos The Guardian Nigeria

Controversy has trailed the opening of the rear cabin of the Royal Air Maroc aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, on Friday.

While a report claimed that the rear cargo cabin of the aircraft was burgled on landing at the airport, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria said that the cargo cabin opened by itself on landing due to impact.

But a source close to the terminal told SaharaReporters that the rear cargo door of the aircraft was forced opened.

The source confided in our correspondent that the aircraft was parked at the E31 area of the airport.

A statement by the General Manager, Public Affairs, FAAN, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu, said that the aircraft landed at the airport with open baggage cabin door.

According to her, FAAN's security personnel that escorted the aircraft upon landing confirmed that the aircraft cargo remained open upon landing without any security interference by anyone.

She said, “Appropriate agencies have commenced investigation into the incident to ascertain the cause.”

