Ondo PDP Accuses APC Of Planning To Use State’s Resources To Support Kogi Governor’s Re-election

In a state that has not been able to build on the legacies of past leaders and where cost of project execution has been shrouded in secrecy, it is unacceptable for our government to seek to finance an election in Kogi State

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 11, 2019

The Peoples Democratic Party in Ondo State on Friday accused the ruling All Progressives Congress of planning to use the state’s resources to support the re-election of Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello.

Earlier on Tuesday, Chairman of the APC in Ondo, Ade Adetimehin, had said that they would join hands with their counterparts in Kogi to ensure victory for Governor Bello in the oncoming governorship election.

But reacting to this on Friday, the PDP in Ondo said that it was a move aimed at misappropriating the state’s resources.

Spokesperson for the PDP in the state, Zadok Akintoye, in a statement said that they were aware of how Governor Bello in 2016 funded the election of Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, but that any plot to pay back that favour with the resources of the Ondo people would not be accepted.

He said, “In a state that has not been able to build on the legacies of past leaders and where cost of project execution has been shrouded in secrecy, it is unacceptable for our government to seek to finance an election in Kogi State with resources obtained from the people of Ondo.”

