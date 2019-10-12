Flood: Ondo Closes Public Schools For Three Weeks

All head teachers and principals are to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2019

A three-week break has been declared for students in public primary and secondary schools in Ondo State.

The break was declared on Friday by Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as a result of floods ravaging some sections of the state.

Spokesperson for the state government, Donald Ojogo, stated this in a statement. 

He said Governor Akeredolu was worried by the flooding in that has affected communities in the state.

He added, "This becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods. 

"It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.

"All head teachers and principals are to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated.

"The government works out logistics believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three-week break."

The development came barely three days after a final year student of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, Doyin Boluwaji, was swept away by flood.

Also, many communities in the Ilaje and Ese Odo areas of the state are currently being submerged by flood, which was caused by the heavy down pour.

