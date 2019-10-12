Report: Emirs, Soldiers, Policemen, Civil Servants Indicted In Banditry That Killed 6,319 People In Zamfara

The committee on finding solutions to banditry in Zamfara says five emirs, 33 district heads and several village leaders have been working with bandits to ravage the state.



It said there were concrete evidence those actors were complicit in the atrocities committed by the bandits that had resulted in the death of more than 6,319 people.



The committee was inaugurated by Matawalle in July and its investigation covered June 2011 to May 2019.



The Chairman of the committee and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar, also said 33 district heads and several village heads worked with the bandits.



Abubakar, who made the disclosure while submitting the committee’s report to Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau on Friday, did not reveal the names of the traditional rulers.



He revealed that some soldiers, policemen and civil servants were also involved in banditry.



The former national police chief, however, said some security personnel and one emir distinguished themselves creditably in the protection of the people.



He said the committee had recommended that the emir be conferred with national honour while the officers should be promoted to their next ranks.



Abubakar said the 300-page report would be relevant to other state governments and the federal government in addressing security issues in the country.