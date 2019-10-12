Son Kills Parents Over Dog Dispute, Gets Life Imprisonment

He previously pleaded guilty, and yesterday was sentenced to two life sentences with a minimum term of 26 years (concurrent for both counts), for two counts of murder at the Old Bailey.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 12, 2019

A son who confessed to killing both of his parents in a row about his dog has been sentenced to life imprisonment.

Sergey Koudryavtsev, 48, phoned the police three days after fatally stabbing his parents with a knife in May this year.

He previously pleaded guilty, and yesterday was sentenced to two life sentences with a minimum term of 26 years (concurrent for both counts), for two counts of murder at the Old Bailey.

Koudryavtsev had returned to his parents’ home in West Kensington two years ago after the break-up of his marriage. He moved in with his pet Mastiff, Enzo, who was aging and suffering from health problems. Koudryavtsev believed that his parents did not treat the dog as their equal by leaving windows open, which he believed to worsen Enzo’s condition.

In his rage and frustration, he stabbed his parents to death in their home and then spent three nights sleeping rough before making a call to the police from a pub in Chiddingfold, Surrey, confessing to the murders.

Olcay Sapanoglu, a Senior Crown Prosecutor, said: “The tragic death of Tatiana and Vladimir Koudryavtsev was the result of pent up anger and a three-month fantasy of Sergey Koudryavtsev to see his parents dead.

“While he lived rent-free with his parents, disagreements had been common, especially over differences of opinion about the superiority of humans over animals. This led to Koudryavtsev’s thoughts of violence as a way to remedy what he saw as injustices against his dog.

“He had been practicing with a number of combat style knives found at the house, along with trying exercises such as martial arts, that he would eventually use to end the life of his parents.

“In stark contrast to his violent actions, he was concerned that the arrival of the police at the pub where he made the call to the police may inconvenience them.

“Most chilling of all perhaps is that Koudryavtsev admitted that fatally stabbing his parents felt natural. He has now been given two life sentences for his crimes.”
 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Teenager Rapes Neighbour’s 50 year-old Mother, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Corruption EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Son Handed Over To Police For Prosecution
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Nigerian Brothers Beheaded Boy, To Sell Head For N200,000 -Prosecutor
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Daniel Fakoya, 18, To Spend 15 Years In UK Prison For Firearms Offences
0 Comments
5 Minutes Ago
CRIME Kidnappers Demand N5m For Kaduna School Principal
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Man In Court For Allegedly Defiling Four Daughters
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Hannatu Musawa Spoken Word: President Buhari's Choice Of Sadiya Umar Farouq By Hannatu Musawa
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics I Give God The Glory, Says Melaye After Losing At Appeal Court
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Military Nigerian Customs Handover Military Equipment To US Official
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Suspends International Travels For Ministers, Others
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Corruption Malami Triples Kachikwu’s $21bn Production Sharing Contract Claim
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Travel Controversy Trails Opening Of Cargo Cabin Of Aircraft At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Sanusi Weeps, Narrates How Sick Child Died In Mother’s Arms Over $5
Poverty Video: Sanusi Weeps Over Child's Death For Mother’s Lack Of $5
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Police Police Authorities React To SaharaReporters Story On Extortion, Urge Citizens To Report Erring Personnel
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Teenager Rapes Neighbour’s 50 year-old Mother, Remanded In Prison Custody
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari, Jonathan Meet In Aso Rock
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insurgency Army Kill 15 Insurgents, Capture Two In Borno
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad