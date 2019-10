The All Progressives Congress has condemned the attack on the home of its National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, in Benin, Edo State, on Saturday.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, the APC called on the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammad Adamu, to investigate the incident and prosecute the attackers.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, while also condemning the attack, said violence had no place in politics.