BREAKING: Six Kidnap Victims Regain Freedom In Adamawa

It is unclear how much ransom was paid to secure their release. The initial amount demanded by the kidnapers was N10m.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2019


Six persons kidnapped by gunmen in Adamawa State last week have been freed, according to a family source, Dahiru Gurin.

It is unclear how much ransom was paid to secure their release. 

The initial amount demanded by the kidnapers was N10m.

SaharaReporters had reported last week that six young men, who led their cattle to grazing along Gurin-Fufore Road, were kidnapped, leaving their cows wandering aimlessly.

Gurin Village under Fufore Local Government Area of Adamawa is situated close to the river separating Nigeria from Cameroon.
 

SaharaReporters, New York

