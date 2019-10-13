Nigeria's Building Collapse Kills Mother, 3 Children In Magodo, Father Survives

File Photo: Building Collapse in Lagos

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency

(LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the collapse of a

one-storey building in Isheri Magodo, Lagos, killing a mother and

three children.



The building situated at 48 Arisha Water front Otun Araromi Street,

Magodo Phase 1, collapsed on another building killing a family of

four.



Oke-Osanyintolu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday

that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies

of trapped persons have been recovered.



According to him, on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the

building suddenly collapsed from the top of the hill on another

building down the street.



“The collapsed building claimed four lives of a family which included

Mrs. Jumiah Utache (wife), nine-year-old, Domino Utache, a

two-year-old boy and Daniel Utache, a-year-old boy.



“The bodies of the deceased were bagged by the Tiger team and have

been handed over to the family members, together with that of one

Faith Emmanuel (wife’s sister).



“However, the husband, Mr. Emmanuel Utache, sustained different

degrees of injuries and had been treated while the rescue operation

was concluded,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.



He said relevant agencies were working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.



In a related development, the LASEMA boss disclosed that another truck

fully loaded with 45000 litres of petrol fell at the Otedola Bridge

around 11 am on Saturday.



Oke-Osanyintolu told the news agency that all emergency responders had

been activated and trans-loading of the content had begun to prevent

an explosion.



He said that the truck had been recovered from the road to ensure the

free flow of traffic.



Oke-Osanyintolu said that trans-loading of 45000 litres of petrol was

ongoing as at 5 pm at the Otedola bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.



He warned against the use of fire around the area to prevent disaster.

