Nigeria's Building Collapse Kills Mother, 3 Children In Magodo, Father Survives

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency
(LASEMA), Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, has confirmed the collapse of a
one-storey building in Isheri Magodo, Lagos, killing a mother and
three children.
The building situated at 48 Arisha Water front Otun Araromi Street,
Magodo Phase 1, collapsed on another building killing a family of
four.
Oke-Osanyintolu told the News Agency of Nigeria in Lagos on Saturday
that the incident occurred on Saturday morning, adding that the bodies
of trapped persons have been recovered.
According to him, on arrival at the scene, it was discovered that the
building suddenly collapsed from the top of the hill on another
building down the street.
“The collapsed building claimed four lives of a family which included
Mrs. Jumiah Utache (wife), nine-year-old, Domino Utache, a
two-year-old boy and Daniel Utache, a-year-old boy.
“The bodies of the deceased were bagged by the Tiger team and have
been handed over to the family members, together with that of one
Faith Emmanuel (wife’s sister).
“However, the husband, Mr. Emmanuel Utache, sustained different
degrees of injuries and had been treated while the rescue operation
was concluded,” Oke-Osanyintolu said.
He said relevant agencies were working to ascertain the cause of the collapse.
In a related development, the LASEMA boss disclosed that another truck
fully loaded with 45000 litres of petrol fell at the Otedola Bridge
around 11 am on Saturday.
Oke-Osanyintolu told the news agency that all emergency responders had
been activated and trans-loading of the content had begun to prevent
an explosion.
He said that the truck had been recovered from the road to ensure the
free flow of traffic.
Oke-Osanyintolu said that trans-loading of 45000 litres of petrol was
ongoing as at 5 pm at the Otedola bridge on Lagos-Ibadan expressway.
He warned against the use of fire around the area to prevent disaster.