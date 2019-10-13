Ondo Electricity Consumers Decry 'Crazy Billing'

They only give us electricity supply for four hours, yet they want us to start paying N7, 000 monthly

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2019

Angry consumers in Ondo State have decried the 'crazy electricity bills' issued by the Benin Electricity Distribution Company.

The consumers, who are mainly residents of Ijoka, Sijuwade, Oke Aro, Isolo, Oke Ijebu, Ijapo, and Odopetu areas of Akure, lamented the epileptic supply of power and total darkness in their communities.

The consumers demanded for pre-paid meters to solve the lingering problem of estimated billing by BEDC officials.

Bamidele Ajakaiye, a consumer in Ijoka, lamented the frequent disconnection of residents from electricity, noting that the action was uncalled for.

"Few weeks ago, we could not sleep because armed robbers invaded our community, robbing residents of valuables.

"A week before the incident, the BEDC cut off our power supply, claiming that we did not pay bills and related charges.

"There was total darkness all over the place, if there was power supply the hoodlums could have been scared."

Another resident, Mrs Iyabode Ikumapayi, who resides in Oke Ijebu, explained that the BEDC should issue pre-paid meters to all customers to avoid 'crazy billing'.

"They are giving us estimated billing and yet they refused to give us power supply.

"They only give us electricity supply for four hours, yet they want us to start paying N7, 000 monthly."

Abu Ejoor, Executive Director in Charge of Commercial at BEDC, said they were working to address these issues.

SaharaReporters, New York

