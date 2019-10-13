Passenger Slumps, Dies At Lagos Airport

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 13, 2019

 

A passenger identified as Jude Oladapo on Saturday slumped and died at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

A source close to the terminal said that Oladapo slumped while undergoing boarding procedure at the airport.

Oladapo, according to his international passport, was 44 years old as at the time of the incident.

Spokesperson for police, MMIA Conmand, Mr Joseph Alabi, confirmed the incident to our correspondent on Sunday.

Alabi said the 44-year-old passenger was about boarding an Air France flight to Paris when he suddenly slumped after receiving news that his wife had passed away.

According to him, the incident happened about 5:30p.m and the deceased was confirmed dead by Dr Ajayi Olamide of the MMIA Medical Clinic.

Alabi added that Oladapo’s corpse had been deposited at the Air Force Hospital Mortuary inside the Lagos Airport.

 

