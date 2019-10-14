90% Of Nigerians Have No Access To Safe, Efficient Electricity – Schneider Electric MD

“Globally, an estimated 2.3 billion people do not have either or reliable access to electricity,’’ Begat stated at the firm’s Digital Innovation Day 2019 in Lagos.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

 

About 90 percent of Nigerians and 2.3 billion people globally lack access to safe and efficient electricity, says Schneider Electric's Managing Director for Anglophone West Africa, Christophe Begat.

“About 90 per cent of Nigerians do not have access to safe, efficient electricity and this is a challenge to us to solve.

“Globally, an estimated 2.3 billion people do not have either or reliable access to electricity,’’ Begat stated at the firm’s Digital Innovation Day 2019 in Lagos.

He added: “60 percent of energy globally is lost and this is good for us (Schneider) as a challenge.

“There is an urgent need to reduce carbon emission all over the world and attain zero-emission by 2030.’’

