Court Reinstates Suspended Pro-Fayose Lawmakers After Tenure

Justice Abiodun Adewodun, in his judgment at the weekend, described the decision of the assembly to suspend and also stop the salaries and emoluments of the lawmakers as "out of order".

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

 

Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has reinstated six lawmakers suspended in 2018 by the Fifth House of Assembly of the state and also ordered payment of their salaries and emoluments.

The suspended lawmakers include Tunji Akinyele (Oye II), Ekundayo Akinleye (Ijero), Olusanya Aladeyelu (Irepodun- Ifelodun II), Olawale Onigiobi (Ekiti South West I), Ayodele Fajemilehin (Gbonyin) and Dr. Samuel Omotoso (OyeI).

It also declared the purported impeachment of the then-Speaker, Kolawole Oluwawole and the Deputy Speaker, Adesina Animasaun, as a nullity.
 

 
SaharaReporters, New York

