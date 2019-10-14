EFCC Storms Osogbo Nightclub, Arrests 94 Suspected Fraudsters

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has conducted a raid on an Osogbo, Osun State, nightclub and arrested 94 suspected Internet fraudsters.

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure on Monday in a post on Twitter.

The tweet reads, “Operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, October 14, 2019, raided an Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected Internet fraudsters.

“The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

“Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the facility is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway in the Osun State capital.”

The EFCC said it conducted the raid after receiving information that the suspects were celebrating their loot at a party.

