EFCC Storms Osogbo Nightclub, Arrests 94 Suspected Fraudsters

The anti-graft agency made the disclosure on Monday in a post on Twitter.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has conducted a raid on an Osogbo, Osun State, nightclub and arrested 94 suspected Internet fraudsters.

The tweet reads, “Operatives of the EFCC, Ibadan Zonal Office, on Monday, October 14, 2019, raided an Osogbo-based nightclub notorious for hosting parties for suspected Internet fraudsters.

“The raid led to the arrest of 94 suspects and confiscation of 19 exotic cars, laptops, scores of sophisticated mobile phones and other items.

“Popularly known as ‘Club Secret Underground’, the facility is located on the Ibadan-Iwo Expressway in the Osun State capital.” 

The EFCC said it conducted the raid after receiving information that the suspects were celebrating their loot at a party.

It added, “The wee-hour operation was sequel to an intelligence report hinting that the suspected Internet fraudsters were organising a party during which some of them intended to celebrate their loot.

“A discreet operation on the club had earlier been carried out to ascertain the authenticity of the intelligence.

“The confirmation, therefore led to the raid this morning.

“The suspects are currently undergoing further interrogation and would be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.”

 

