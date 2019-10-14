EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Wife To Meet Police IG To Illegally Release Son Who Attempted Shooting DSS Operatives

Laila Maina, the wife of embattled ex-Chairman of Pension Reform Task Force, Abdulrasheed Maina, is set to begin a move to secure the freedom of his son Faisal, SaharaReporters can confirm.



Laila is making the move to ensure Faisal will not face prosecution.



Faisal was arrested together with Maina in Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel in Abuja. During the arrest, Faisal attempted to shoot operatives of the Department of State Services drafted to arrest his father.



SaharaReporters had exclusively reported that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission handed over Faisal to the police after he and his father were transferred to the EFCC for further investigation.



SaharaReporters gathered that Laila would be meeting with Adamu Mohammed, the Inspector General of Police, to arrange how Faisal would be shielded from prosecution and arraignment for gun-running.



"Laila is going to see the IGP's wife so that they can both talk to the IGP to order the police to release her son," sources told SaharaReporters.



It was also gathered that Faisal had been sleeping in one of the offices at the police station where he is currently being detained.



A source close to the Maina also disclosed that the family was speaking with top government officials and politicians to intervene in ensuring the release of Faisal.



“They (Maina’s family) are currently negotiating to get Faisal out that.



“Hussaini Yeldu (Maina’s in-law) knows powerful people and he is heading the release discussion,” the source said.



Faisal's investigation by the police on how he acquired the gun found on him ought to have started.



SaharaReporters had reported how top government officials led by the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, aided Maina to evade arrest.



Maina has been in the country since June 2019 until his eventual arrest.