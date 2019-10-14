Governor Wike Inaugurates Task Force For Recovery Of Government Properties

Inaugurating the committee on Monday, Governor Wike said several Permanent Secretaries and top civil servants had retired from service but still illegally occupying government quarters.

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has inaugurated the State Task Force for the recovery of government properties with a charge to members to work diligently for the state.

He noted that several attempts to ensure that they vacate those places so that serving officers could occupy them have been met with resistance from the retirees.

Wike said, “You are by this inauguration required to recover all government properties illegally occupied by some persons.

“There are many civil servants who have retired from service but are still occupying government buildings several years after. 

“This has made it difficult for those in service to have official quarters allocated to them.”

Governor Wike told the members of the Task Force that they will face challenges while carrying out their responsibilities but advised them to be firm.

He assured that his administration would provide the required security and logistical support for them to carry out their functions successfully.

 

