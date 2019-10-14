Missing Crude Oil Revenue: Court Dismisses Stardeep Water Petroleum Preliminary Objection

Justice Rilwan Aikawa dismissed the preliminary objection, in a ruking on Friday, on the ground that it lacked merit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019


A federal high court sitting in Lagos has struck out a preliminary objection filed against the federal government of Nigeria by Stardeep Water Petroleum Limited.

Justice Aikawa further held that there was sufficient cause of action against the company as claimed by the government and asked the company to answer the case against it. 

The judge then adjourned the case until December 5 for trial.

The government had sometime in 2016 through its counsel, Prof. Fabian Ajogwu, instituted actions in court against some international oil companies to recover lost revenues allegedly arising from undeclared and under-declared crude oil shipments from Nigeria to different parts of the world between 2011 and 2014.

The court agreed with the submissions of the government
 

SaharaReporters, New York

