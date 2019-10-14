Nigerian Arrested In India For Possessing 130gm Of Cocaine

Micheal John, a 26-year-old Nigerian, has been arrested by the Crime Branch of the Pune City Police in India for allegedly possessing 130gm of cocaine.

Commissioner of Police, Ashok Morale, received a tip-off following which a team led by Inspector Rajendra Mohite and Sub-Inspector Nilesh Mahadik laid a trap and nabbed John in Bopodi area, according to the Indian Express.

Police said during search the team recovered cocaine, cash, a motorcycle and digital weighing machine in addition to other items.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at the Khadki Police Station.

“The accused has a multiple-entry business visa. He was in India earlier between November 2018 and February 2019.

“Then he went away and came back in May and was in Pune since. He said he had a garment business. But he was arrested with cocaine in his possession and we are investigating whether he has links with the narcotics trade,” said Senior Inspector, Anjum Bagwan, of the Crime Branch.

The police said John was linked to a larger drug trade racket and a probe was on to know how he had procured the contraband and to whom he was planning to sell.