Poor Nigerians Are Being Overtaxed, Says Don Jazzy

Nigerian musician and producer, Don Jazzy, has lamented moves by the government to increase taxes.

The Nigerian Government on September 11, 2019, approved an increase in Value Added Tax applicable on supply of goods and services in Nigeria from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The new rate, which has been met with public outcry, is expected to take effect in 2020.

In a post on Twitter, Don Jazzy said, “How does the government plan to bring many Nigerians out of poverty when the masses, neck-deep in poverty are being overtaxed.

“The income and living standards of citizens of other countries that pay much taxes can't be compared to that of Nigerians.”