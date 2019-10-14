Poor Nigerians Are Being Overtaxed, Says Don Jazzy

The Nigerian Government on September 11, 2019, approved an increase in Value Added Tax applicable on supply of goods and services in Nigeria from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 14, 2019

Nigerian musician and producer, Don Jazzy, has lamented moves by the government to increase taxes.

The Nigerian Government on September 11, 2019, approved an increase in Value Added Tax applicable on supply of goods and services in Nigeria from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent.

The new rate, which has been met with public outcry, is expected to take effect in 2020.

In a post on Twitter, Don Jazzy said, “How does the government plan to bring many Nigerians out of poverty when the masses, neck-deep in poverty are being overtaxed.

“The income and living standards of citizens of other countries that pay much taxes can't be compared to that of Nigerians.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Taxes Lagos State Gov't Shuts Down 11 Hotels Over N354.75m Tax Evasion
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Breaking News Lawyers Insist On Protest Against Lagos Land Use Charge Despite Police Threat
0 Comments
1 Year Ago
Fashion Wig-wearing Women Get Ready: Tanzania To Impose Wig, Hair Extension Tax
0 Comments
4 Months Ago
Politics Nigerian Government To Increase VAT As Buhari Regime Eyes 7.2%
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
Opinion N64bn Abuja Golden Gate By Charles Ofoji
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Opinion The Jonathan Who Failed To See Tomorrow By Charles Ofoji
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Travel Passenger Slumps, Dies At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomole's Benin Home
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS NLC Urges Workers To Prepare For Strike Over Minimum Wage
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Government Budgets N792m For Internet, Live TV On Presidential Jet
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Court Reinstates Suspended Pro-Fayose Lawmakers After Tenure
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
International 119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
CRIME How Kano Kids Were Kidnapped, Trafficked In Anambra By Igbo Suspects -Police
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Aisha Buhari Returns From UK After Rumour Of President Buhari Getting Married On Saturday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Exclusive EXCLUSIVE: Maina’s Wife To Meet Police IG To Illegally Release Son Who Attempted Shooting DSS Operatives
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad