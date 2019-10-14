Shiites Ask Nigerian Government To Release 23 Female Members Five Years After Zaria Massacre

Shiites mourning procession in Kano

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria has called on the Nigerian Government to release 23 of its female members being held by security agencies since the December 2015 Zaria massacre.

The group said neither the Nigerian Army nor the police have said anything about the missing persons or their whereabouts.

Leader of Sisters Forum of IMN, Zainab Zakariyya, who addressed journalists on Monday in Abuja, said the girls were kidnapped by a combined team of police and army during Asura procession.

She said families of the girls have been subjected to harrowing experiences as they cannot ascertain if they were dead or alive.

Zakariyya said, “Zaria Girls are like Chibok Girls, they are all human beings.

“It is either one is for humanity or against it, no one can make good an escape from this choice.

“The humanity that aroused the interest of people of conscience as well as civil society organisations with respect to the Chibok Girls, should provoke them about Zaria Girls.”

She said the deafening silence of government about the missing girls is tantamount to the conspiracy that surrounded the bloodshed in Zaria five years ago.

The group therefore called on President Muhammadu Buhari to redeem his image and order the security agencies to release the girls from detention.