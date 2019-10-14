Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again



Nobel Laureate, Prof. Wole Soyinka, says there are some names of

prominent citizens in Nigeria that he will never mention again.



Soyinka stated this at the Freedom Park in Lagos during a pre-launch

event of his latest book, 'Beyond Aesthetics' and the launch of

'Beautiful: The Exposition', an art collection.



The rights activist and playwright is considered a nemesis of former

President Olusegun Obasanjo.



Both men had in the past engaged in scathing references to each other

in their books.



Concerning names mentioned in the yet-to-be-released book, “So, please

don’t come at me and say why don’t you leave this man alone? It’s

nothing to do with me.



"It’s just a reality and this is also an opportunity to explain to

people that there is nothing really personal about some of these

heavy-duty antagonists you see or read about.



"No, no, it is not. It’s taking power on and power turns ugly which

is 99 percent of the time.



“There are names in this country I have promised myself I will never

mention again. So, I will not mention any names. But if you find any

such name here, please have patience.



"Don’t just say what on earth is he giving them? Believe me, it’s

unrelated. Aesthetics, allusion for beauty…”

