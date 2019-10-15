21 Medically-Challenged Among 173 Nigerians Who Returned From Libya Today

Libya returnees

At least 21 Nigerians were among the 173 Nigerians early Tuesday morning repatriated from Libya.



The returnees had entered Libya from various unrecognized channels in order to travel to Europe from the North African country.



The returnees comprising men, women and children arrived Nigeria in two different flights at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos.



The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) received the returnees.



Mr. Idris Muhammed, the Coordinator, Lagos Territorial Office said the returnees were brought back in a chartered aircraft belonging to Al Buraq Air with flight number BRQ189.14 and registration number 5A-DMG.MRA



He said the first aircraft landed at about 04: 52 am with 162 from Misrata, while another commercial airline brought addition 11 returnees from Bengazil and landed at 5:15 am, which was 22 minutes later.



The profiling of the returnees on arrival indicated there were 52 female adults, four female children and four female infants as well as 106 men, two male children and five male infants brought in.



One of the returnees, Areni Aishat, 23, from Ogun State, narrated how she was deceived with the promised of travelling to New York City in the United States of America with the opportunity to practise catering.



She said when she embarked on the journey to Libya, she just graduated as a catering apprehentice, saying that her and aunty promised to help her travel to USA where she could engage in work better to raise her living standards.



She added: ''She told me that she would pay for my transportation and that I would refund her when I start working there. I did not know that she was deceiving me until we left and embarked on the long journey.



''It was my mates that revealed to me that it was Libya they were heading when she started making trouble that it was USA she was promised.''



She narrated that when she got to Libya, she was told that there was no catering job for her and that the only job available for her was either to be a house girl or to be sold out to Connection House (prostitution network).



She lamented she was in Libya for 15 months and paid her trafficker five months salaries of N90,000 per month.



She decided to return to Nigeria when she could not cope with the hardship any longer, stressing that the fish environment was not conducive for human habitation.



"Libya is dangerous, it is either you are kidnapped, killed, raped, robbed or bombed. Nigerians are not safe there.



"I was helped back to the country when my mother went to NAPTIP office to complain and a phone number of a staff of Nigerian embassy was sent to me and it was the embassy staff that facilitated my return to the country. I am grateful to Nigeria Government for helping back to the country," she said.