Almajiris, A Big Threat To Nigeria’s Future, Group Says

According to the organisation, without integrating such children known as Almajiris in Nigeria’s formal education system, the war against terrorism may not end in the near future.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

The Guardian Nigeria

 

A group, 'Almajiri is also a child’, has said that abandoned children in the Northern part of Nigeria roaming the streets without any formal education were a big threat to the country’s future.

According to the organisation, without integrating such children known as Almajiris in Nigeria’s formal education system, the war against terrorism may not end in the near future.

The call follows the discovery of two centres in Kaduna and Katsina states where young boys in care of Islamic teachers known as mallams in local Hausa parlance, are chained and tortured in unkempt environments.

Convener of the group, Iliyasu Usman, said, “Against the backdrop of this grave danger, we engaged critical stakeholders on the need to find solution to the menace because if Almajiris are not accommodated in the formal education system, they will remain a big threat to Nigeria’s future.”

Also adding his voice to the debate, Vice President, Security, American University of Nigeria, Lionel Rawlings, said, “Government and indeed the society have a great responsibility of taking these children off the street and giving them basic education.”

According to a UNICEF report, Adamawa State alone is home to over 200, 000 Almajiris, while Nigeria has 9.5 million of these children at the moment – making up 72 percent of the country’s 13.2 million out of school children.

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Education Lecturers In Ondo College Call Off Strike Action
0 Comments
34 Minutes Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: Students Protest Over ASUU Strike In Akure
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Education ASUU Strike: NANS Barricades Niger Bridge For Hours
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education Governor Fashola Proposes Reduction In LASU Fees
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Education PHOTONEWS: LASU Students #Occupy Governor Fashola's Office Over Tuition Hike
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Bayelsa Medical Students Decry Neglect In Russia, Have Not Received Stipends In 14 Months
Exclusive "We Are Starving And Dying" -- Bayelsa Medical Students In Russia Have Not Received Stipends In 14 Months
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue
Boko Haram Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Oil Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Corruption Nigerian Prisca Isaac, Nwosu Precious Arrested For Illegal Transmission Of Broadcast Signals -EFCC
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Kidnapping: Four Remaining Schoolchildren Rescued In Kaduna Forest, Says Nigerian Army
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Nigerian Workers Ready For Strike As Buhari Regime Resumes Wage Negotiation Today
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Three Suspects In Kano Job Scam
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad