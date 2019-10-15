EFCC Arrests Three Suspects In Kano Job Scam

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday said it had arrested three persons suspected of perpetrating an elaborate job scam on unsuspecting individuals.

The agency in a post on Twitter said the suspects defrauded Nigerians in larges sums of money.

The EFCC said, "Operatives of the EFCC Kano Zonal Office arrested three persons suspected of perpetrating an elaborate job scam on unsuspecting citizens thereby defrauding them of millions of naira. 

"The three persons were arrested at their purported office on 540 Ring Road Eastern Bypass, Hotoro, Kano.

"The suspects are Suleiman Shariff Abdullahi, Auwal Shehu Usman and Mujaheed Umar Mohammed. 
"Forensic investigations are ongoing after which they will be charged to court."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

