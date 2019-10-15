EFCC Releases 13 Out Of 94 Suspected Internet Fraudsters Arrested In Osogbo Nightclub

It was earlier reported that about 94 suspects were arrested on Sunday night after operatives of the agency raided night clubs in Osogbo and Iwo towns in the state.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibadan Zonal Office, has freed 13 of the 94 suspected Internet fraudsters arrested in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday.

It was earlier reported that about 94 suspects were arrested on Sunday night after operatives of the agency raided night clubs in Osogbo and Iwo towns in the state.

During the raid, 19 exotic cars and over 100 phones were recovered from the suspects.

However, after preliminary investigation was conducted, the 13 persons were released.

While speaking with Channels Television, Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent of the EFCC in the state, Mr Bright Igeleke, said the latest arrests was an indication of the resolve of the commission to rid the country of economic and financial crimes.

He also confirmed that about 152 convictions had been made on Internet fraud and related offences.

 

