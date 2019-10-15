Moghalu: Let's Fix Nigeria Before 2023

"Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in the 2019 presidential election, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu, has resigned from the party.

Moghalu announced his resignation from the party via his Twitter handle, @MoghaluKingsley, on Monday.

He said, "Without electoral reform which includes electronic voting, our democracy will remain weak. Let’s fix this before 2023. 

“Please join our non-partisan movement http://tobuildanation.org Partisan politics won’t fix this problem. To this end, I’ve resigned my membership of Young Progressive Party.

“Nigeria today is approaching its moment of reckoning. We need to focus on solving our problems at their root causes. Electoral reform, voter education for an informed electorate, and constitutional restructuring are the real issues. If we can agree on these, all else can follow.

“If we fix our elections /give our democracy real meaning, our youth will have no excuses not to vote, while they spend their money to vote on @BBNaija!

“Young people should lead the charge for electoral reform. With nearly 70% of Nigeria’s population, Nigeria’s future is young.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Regime Encourages Official Corruption –Senator Yaroe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomole's Benin Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Regime Encourages Official Corruption –Senator Yaroe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International 119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Osogbo Nightclub, Arrests 94 Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Travel Group Queries Oduah, Chidoka, Others Over Closure Of Enugu Airport
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer Young Nigerian Footballer Tricked And Left Stranded In Mongolia By Fraudulent Agent Returns Home Through Stranger’s Help
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomole's Benin Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad