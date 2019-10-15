Nigeria Vs Boko Haram: How Government Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Terrorists at Meeting Venue In Sambisa (Video)

"The attack was conducted 13 October 2019, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports, that established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against own (Nigerian) troops and innocent civilians."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019


The Nigerian Air Force says it has destroyed a location at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa forest killing an unspecified number of Boko Haram terrorists where they were likely holding a meeting to attack Nigerian troops and civilians.

The air force said in a statement on Monday, "The Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has decimated a location at Boboshe on the fringes of the Sambisa forest in Borno State, being used by Boko Haram terrorists as a meeting venue.

"The attack was conducted 13 October 2019, following successive days of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions, coupled with human intelligence reports, that established that a building within the settlement was being used as a rendezvous by the BHTs where their commanders assemble to take instructions before launching attacks against own (Nigerian) troops and innocent civilians." 

 VIDEO: How NAF Jets Destroyed Boko Haram Commanders at Boboshe Meeting Venue

Its spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, added, "Accordingly, the ATF detailed its fighter aircraft to attack the hideout, scoring accurate hits within the designated area leading to the decimation of the target structure. 

"Several BHTs were also killed as a result of the strikes.

"The NAF, operating in concert with surface forces, will sustain its efforts to completely destroy all remnants of the terrorists in the Northeast."
 

SaharaReporters, New York

