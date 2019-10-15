Nigerian Court Freezes 45 Bank Accounts For Rice Smuggling

He said the order of freezing for 45 days was subject to renewal for further days upon an application by the CBN in the event that its investigation could not be concluded within the first 45 days.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

VON

 

A federal high court on Monday in Abuja ordered the temporary freezing of 45 bank accounts belonging to three companies allegedly involved in smuggling of rice into Nigeria.

The companies having accounts with 10 commercial banks in the country are Sun Sam A1 International Limited, Sun Sam International Limited and Sunchrist O. Trans Nigeria Limited.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the high court directed First Bank of Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Union Bank, United Bank for Africa (UBA), Zenith Bank, Sterling Bank, Access Bank, First City Monument Bank (FCMB), Polaris Bank and Eco Bank to freeze all transactions of the firms for 45 days, pending the outcome of the investigation and inquiry being conducted by the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Ruling on an ex parte application by CBN's counsel, Nosike Nicholas, to freeze the accounts for 90 days, Mohammed granted only 45 days.

He said the order of freezing for 45 days was subject to renewal for further days upon an application by the CBN in the event that its investigation could not be concluded within the first 45 days.

According to the CNN, transactions under the accounts could cause significant financial loss to Nigeria's rice industries in particular and its economy in general.

The case was adjourned until December 12 for further hearing.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Legal Court Fixes December 5 For Falana's Suit Against Chief Judge Over Failure To Perform Statutory Role
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME 72-year-old Remanded In Prison For Allegedly Raping, Impregnating Daughter
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights Video: Nigerian Policemen Assault Lawyer In Onitsha
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Elections Appeal Court Sacks Dino Melaye, Orders Fresh Election
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Legal Rochas Okorocha To Appear In Court For Sedition
0 Comments
4 Weeks Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Food Nigeria Places Full Ban On Importation Of Goods Through Land Borders
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Corruption Buhari's Regime Encourages Official Corruption –Senator Yaroe
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
International 119 Nigerians On Death Row In Malaysia, Says Amnesty International
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Corruption EFCC Storms Osogbo Nightclub, Arrests 94 Suspected Fraudsters
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Travel Group Queries Oduah, Chidoka, Others Over Closure Of Enugu Airport
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Lagos Governor Declares State Of Emergency On Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Soccer Young Nigerian Footballer Tricked And Left Stranded In Mongolia By Fraudulent Agent Returns Home Through Stranger’s Help
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Five Killed In Anambra Robbery Operation
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Doctor’s Instruction Kept Me Away From Nigeria, Says Aisha Buhari
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics APC Condemns Attack On Oshiomole's Benin Home
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad