Nigerian Prisca Isaac, Nwosu Precious Arrested For Illegal Transmission Of Broadcast Signals -EFCC

The company allegedly charged N3,500 and N7,500 monthly as subscription fees to its customers using DSTV and other decoders without permission.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has busted two Nigerians involved in illegal transmission of broadcast signals in Nigeria.

On Monday, the EFCC said it had arrested two employees of Communication Trend Limited, Prisca Isaac (sales representative) and Nwosu Precious (Technician) at 111 Atiku Abubakar Avenue, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State for alleged illegal transmission of broadcast signals of Multichoice (DSTV) to Uyo and environs without authorisation.

The arrest followed a petition alleging breach of Multichoice’s English Premiership broadcast rights.

During the arrest, items recovered included two DSTV decoders; one GOTV decoder; 28 well-AV encoders; three transmitters mode ADC telecommunications; three modulators; two UBS DTX 1008 transmitters; two Startimes decoders; one Omovo TV decoder; one Trendy TV decoder; one CTL N7,500 subscription recharge cards; one CTL N3,500 subscription recharge card; Tiger T1000 decoder and one Starsat decoder.

The suspects would be charged to court when investigation was concluded, said EFCC's spokesman, Wilson Uwajaren. 

SaharaReporters, New York

