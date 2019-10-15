Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads

Supporting the call, Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, said every part of Nigeria was currently being affected by bad roads.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 15, 2019

Ahmad Lawan

 

The Nigerian Senate on Tuesday asked the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on federal roads due to their deplorable conditions across the country.

The move followed a motion by Senator Geshom Bassey, who called the attention of his colleagues in the upper arm of the National Assembly to the terrible state of roads in many parts of Nigeria.

Bassey stated that the bad condition of the roads was leading to needless deaths caused by accidents.

Lawan expressed confidence at the capacity of the committees mandated to look into the matter to deliver on the task.

SaharaReporters, New York

