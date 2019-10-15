Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have killed Ayuba Chashe and abducted his two children at Yebu community in Kwali Area Council of Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, The Nation reports.

Chairman of Kwali Area Council, Mr Danladi Chiya, confirmed the development on Tuesday.

Chiya said that the incident happened midnight on Monday when the hoodlums attacked the community.

While commiserating with the affected family, Chiya said efforts were on to bring the perpetrators to book.

When contacted, the FCT Police Public Relations Officer, Anjuguri Manzah, was unable to confirm the incident due to lack of adequate details at the time.