48 Doctors Kidnapped For Ransom In Nigeria Under Two Years –NMA

According to him, many Nigerian medical doctors are being maltreated at the hands of their employers and are paid poor salaries, adding that this has forced many of them to practice their trade in other countries.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

 

The Nigerian Medical Association has said that at least 48 medical doctors were abducted for ransom in the country over the last two years.

President of the NMA, Dr Adedayo Faduyile, made the disclosure on Tuesday in Akure, Ondo State, during the association’s 2019 Physicians Week.

He said, “At least two doctors have been kidnapped in two-third of the states across the country within the last two years.

“Our members that were kidnapped in some cases even died in kidnappers’ den.

“In the last one year, Nigerian doctors have had significant input in the improvement of the health of the country.

“In this regard, I appreciate all physicians who have been working assiduously in ensuring that we collectively fulfill our key responsibilities to Nigerians.

“It is worthy of note that despite the kidnapping of our members in the course of discharging their duties, our medical practitioners have continued to render desirable health care services.

“Something has to be done to save the situation.”

SaharaReporters, New York

