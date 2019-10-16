Despite Buhari’s Visit, Another Nigerian Killed In South Africa

Weeks after President Muhammadu Buhari visited South Africa in the wake of xenophobic attacks on African migrants including Nigerians, another Nigerian, Ikenna Otugo, was on Tuesday killed in the former apartheid nation.

Acting Chairman of Nigerian Union, South Africa, in the Kwazulu Natal Province, Mr Sylvester Okonkwo, told the News Agency of Nigeria on Wednesday that the deceased was killed at Empangeni province.

He said that Otugo, 41, a native of Nimo in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State, was allegedly stabbed to death by unknown assailants over a business disagreement.

Okonkwo disclosed that Otugo had repaired a cell phone for a client in the area, who was unsatisfied by his work and later hired some men, who allegedly stabbed him to death.

Okonkwo said, “Otugo died on the way to the hospital following the stabbing. We have reported the incident to the police and national secretariat of our union, NUSA.

“His body is now in the mortuary awaiting autopsy.”