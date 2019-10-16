Nigerian Government Deports Seven Koreans, Places Life Ban On Them

Muhammad Babandede

The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has deported seven nationals of People’s Republic of Korea from Nigeria and also banned them from visiting the country again.

Comptroller-General of Nigeria Immigration Service, Muhammad Babandede, made the announcement in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The deportees were alleged to have attempted undermining national security.

Spokesperson for the NIS, Sunday James, in a statement on Wednesday said the Koreans were deported to their country of origin on Tuesday through the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

He said, “They were deported on the orders of the Minister of Interior based on the powers conferred on him by the Immigration Act 2015.”



