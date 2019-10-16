Queen Of England Appoints Nigerian As House Of Common Head Of Security

It was reported that the 43-year-old was already well known to many members of the House through his role as Parliament’s Principal Electrical Engineer and Programme Director for the Estate-wide Engineering Infrastructure and Resilience Programme – which aims to make the parliamentary estate carbon neutral by 2050.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

Ugbana Oyet Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament

 

Queen Elizabeth II has appointed Nigerian-born Ugbana Oyet, 43, as the United Kingdom’s House of Common Serjeant-at-Arms.

The appointment was announced by the Speaker of the House of Commons, John Bercow, on Tuesday.

According to the announcement shared on the website of the House of Commons, Oyet is a chartered engineer and was appointed following the retirement of Mohammed Kamal El-Hajji in July.

With this appointment, Oyet has become the new ceremonial head of security and the only person legally allowed to carry a sword in the House of Commons.

It was reported that the 43-year-old was already well known to many members of the House through his role as Parliament’s Principal Electrical Engineer and Programme Director for the Estate-wide Engineering Infrastructure and Resilience Programme – which aims to make the parliamentary estate carbon neutral by 2050.

With his new appointment, Oyet would become even more visible as the carrier of the House of Commons mace during the Speaker’s procession, and into the House of Lords during the State Opening of Parliament.

Reacting to his appointment, Oyet said, “It is a great honour to serve in such a historic role, which combines the needs and challenges of the modern era, while also maintaining the dignity and essential traditions that have helped Parliament endure.

“I’m a real people-person and love working closely with MPs, staff and members of the public, so I will do my best to enhance morale and improve the excellent service already provided by the Serjeant’s office.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

International Terrorism: We’ll Continue Seeking International Help, Says Buhari
0 Comments
37 Minutes Ago
International Buhari Turns To Russia To Combat Boko Haram
0 Comments
5 Days Ago
International OPEC Increases Nigeria’s Oil Output
0 Comments
1 Week Ago
International UK Court Convicts Nigerian Olutomi Baiyewu Of Robbery
0 Comments
6 Days Ago
International Details Of Buhari’s Trip To The UN Revealed, He Is To Speak On Global Security
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
International Buhari’s Liaison Officer, Nura Rimi, Sent On Diplomatic Posting To UAE
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics After ‘Skirmish’ With Daura’s Daugther, Aisha Buhari Gets New Aides From President
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
CRIME US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad