Tanker Explosion Destroys Buildings, Claims Lives In Anambra State

“The tanker lost control due to brake failure, the head of the vehicle pulled out while the tank containing petroleum product fell into the gutter spilling its content on the road and it caught fire due to the spill."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

 

Several buildings were destroyed and a handful of persons lost their lives on Wednesday when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol exploded at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the tragedy to News Agency of Nigeria.

He stated that the incident occurred at around 12:44 pm.

He said, “The tanker lost control due to brake failure, the head of the vehicle pulled out while the tank containing petroleum product fell into the gutter spilling its content on the road and it caught fire due to the spill.

“The fire spread through the gutter and affected about six houses on the road and shops in Ochanja Market.

“The fire service got there on time but their pump developed fault.

“If the pump had functioned, the fire wouldn’t have spread to the houses and shops.” 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Oil Lagos Residents Attack Petrol Tanker, Scoop Free Fuel
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Oil: 10 Suspects Arrested For Vandalism In Bayelsa State
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Military Nigerian Navy Captures Vessel Laden With 4,000 Tons Of Stolen Oil
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
CRIME Delta Pipelines Vandalization: Itsekiri Leader Raises Alarm Over Threat To Life
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil NNPC To Be Split Into 30 Profitable Companies, Says Kachikwu
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Oil Bayelsa State Seals Shell Facility Without Building Permit
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad