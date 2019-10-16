Tanker Explosion Destroys Buildings, Claims Lives In Anambra State

Several buildings were destroyed and a handful of persons lost their lives on Wednesday when a tanker carrying 33,000 litres of petrol exploded at Upper Iweka, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Commission in the state, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, confirmed the tragedy to News Agency of Nigeria.

He stated that the incident occurred at around 12:44 pm.

He said, “The tanker lost control due to brake failure, the head of the vehicle pulled out while the tank containing petroleum product fell into the gutter spilling its content on the road and it caught fire due to the spill.

“The fire spread through the gutter and affected about six houses on the road and shops in Ochanja Market.

“The fire service got there on time but their pump developed fault.

“If the pump had functioned, the fire wouldn’t have spread to the houses and shops.”