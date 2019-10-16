Terrorism: We’ll Continue Seeking International Help, Says Buhari

He said, “Boko Haram terrorists have been substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they are only daring soft targets."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would continue to seek assistance from the international community in order to totally defeat Boko Haram and other insurgents in the country.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund.

He said, “Boko Haram terrorists have been substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they are only daring soft targets.

“However, all hands must be on deck to check the attacks on soft targets, mostly innocent Nigerians.

“The peace and security of Nigeria are non-negotiable and the security agencies must continue to do their work diligently.

“As a government, we will remain steadfast in developing our alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the insurgents.

“The task of resettling and rehabilitating our citizens as well as the reconstruction of territories affected by the war will continue to be one of the priorities of this administration.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Food Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad