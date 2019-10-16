Terrorism: We’ll Continue Seeking International Help, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigeria would continue to seek assistance from the international community in order to totally defeat Boko Haram and other insurgents in the country.

He made the remarks on Wednesday during the launch of the 2020 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Emblem and Appeal Fund.

He said, “Boko Haram terrorists have been substantially defeated and degraded to the extent that they are only daring soft targets.

“However, all hands must be on deck to check the attacks on soft targets, mostly innocent Nigerians.

“The peace and security of Nigeria are non-negotiable and the security agencies must continue to do their work diligently.

“As a government, we will remain steadfast in developing our alliances with neighbours and friends in the international community for the total defeat of the insurgents.

“The task of resettling and rehabilitating our citizens as well as the reconstruction of territories affected by the war will continue to be one of the priorities of this administration.”