Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right

Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, says it is the responsibility of the people to challenge their political elite and insist on good governance otherwise the political class will run the country the way that best satisfies their personal interests.

He stated this at The Niche Newspaper’s annual lecture themed, ‘Business and Accountable Governance: The Obligation of Leadership’ in Lagos.

“The fortune of any society is in the hands of the people. They have the responsibility to compel the elite to do what is right; otherwise history has shown that the elite would always engage the government to do what is favourable to themselves alone, if left unchecked,” Tinubu said.

However, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya believed that the country’s problem was beyond what the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can handle.

Anya said: “Where can we begin? We must start from the recognition that the current situation is beyond the capacity of our political elite; it is beyond the capacity of APC as a party and government. It is beyond the capacity of the PDP or indeed any of the multitude of parties.”