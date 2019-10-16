Tinubu: It's People's Responsibility To Compel Political Elite To Do What's Right

*Prof Anya: Nigeria's crisis beyond APC, PDP capacity

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 16, 2019

 

Bola Tinubu, the National leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu, says it is the responsibility of the people to challenge their political elite and insist on good governance otherwise the political class will run the country the way that best satisfies their personal interests.

He stated this at The Niche Newspaper’s annual lecture themed, ‘Business and Accountable Governance: The Obligation of Leadership’ in Lagos.

“The fortune of any society is in the hands of the people. They have the responsibility to compel the elite to do what is right; otherwise history has shown that the elite would always engage the government to do what is favourable to themselves alone, if left unchecked,” Tinubu said.

However, a former Chief Executive Officer of the Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG), Prof. Anya O. Anya believed that the country’s problem was beyond what the APC and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can handle.

Anya said: “Where can we begin? We must start from the recognition that the current situation is beyond the capacity of our political elite; it is beyond the capacity of APC as a party and government. It is beyond the capacity of the PDP or indeed any of the multitude of parties.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Finance Nigeria First, Says Nigerian Finance Minister On Border Closure
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Backlash Greets NIMC Announcement Of N5000 For National ID Renewal
0 Comments
23 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Minimum Wage: Labour, Government Fail To Agree, Negotiation Continues Wednesday
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
CRIME Suspected Gunmen Kill Father, Abduct Two Children In Abuja
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics Aisha Buhari Almost Attacked Me, Mamman Daura's Daughter Alledges
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Celebrity I Feel Ashamed As A Nigerian Each Time I Travel Abroad, Says Don Jazzy
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME US Police Declare Suspected Killer Of Nigerian Teenager Wanted
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Politics Senate Urges Buhari To Declare State Of Emergency On Federal Roads
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Food Vehicles Loaded With Contraband Fish Destroyed By Army In Yobe
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Soldiers Killed By Boko Haram Buried In Maiduguri, Says Senator Ndume
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sex For Grades: A Crime Thriving In Silence By Promise Eze
0 Comments
22 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad