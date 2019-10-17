I Thought She Was A Goat, Says Husband Who Macheted Wife To Death

Sixty-three-year-old Oluwatubosun Dahunsi has been arraigned in chief
magistrate's court, Akure for macheting his wife to death in Ondo
State.
The alleged killing was said to have taken place on October 5, 2019,
at Ita Ipele in Owo Local Council Area of the State.
The couple had five children together.
Dahunsi is now facing a one-count charge of murder.
The charge sheet said: “You, Mr. Dahunsi Oluwatubosun, ‘m’ on October
5, 2019, at about 6:30 am at Ita-Ipele Camp via Owo in the Ondo
magisterial district unlawfully macheted your wife, Funmilayo Dahunsi
‘f’ on her two hands, head, stomach, neck and her jaw with cutlass to
death."
The offence is contrary to section 316 and punishable under section
319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of
Nigeria, 2006.”
Speaking while being cross-examined, Dahunsi blamed his action on the
devil and evil spirit.
He explained to the court that he thought he was killing a goat when
he macheted his wife to death.
When the court asked the accused person if the victim (Funmilayo) did
not cry for help during the assault and why he did not stop after the
first cut, Dahunsi said, "She cried for help. But at the point of
macheting her, she sounded like that of a goat. So, I thought I was
actually killing a goat. It was after killing her that my eyes became
clear and I ran away.
"We only had a quarrel over our children's school fees. I never knew
when I macheted her. It was after she died that I realized what I had
done. Please, have mercy on me and help me beg my children.
“I don’t understand how it all happened. Please have mercy on me."
Mr. Suleiman Abdulateef, the police prosecutor in the case, had told
the court how an investigation into the alleged crime showed that the
accused used a cutlass to assault his wife to death.
Abdulateef, however, sought an application from the court to remand
the accused in prison custody pending the director for public
prosecution's advice.
The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Charity Adeyanju, granted the prayer of the
prosecutor and ordered the remand of the accused in the Olokuta Prison
Correctional Centre's custody.
The case was adjourned until January 13, 2020.