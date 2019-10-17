I Thought She Was A Goat, Says Husband Who Macheted Wife To Death

Sixty-three-year-old Oluwatubosun Dahunsi has been arraigned in chief

magistrate's court, Akure for macheting his wife to death in Ondo

State.



The alleged killing was said to have taken place on October 5, 2019,

at Ita Ipele in Owo Local Council Area of the State.



The couple had five children together.



Dahunsi is now facing a one-count charge of murder.



The charge sheet said: “You, Mr. Dahunsi Oluwatubosun, ‘m’ on October

5, 2019, at about 6:30 am at Ita-Ipele Camp via Owo in the Ondo

magisterial district unlawfully macheted your wife, Funmilayo Dahunsi

‘f’ on her two hands, head, stomach, neck and her jaw with cutlass to

death."



The offence is contrary to section 316 and punishable under section

319(1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 37 Volume 1 Laws of Ondo State of

Nigeria, 2006.”



Speaking while being cross-examined, Dahunsi blamed his action on the

devil and evil spirit.



He explained to the court that he thought he was killing a goat when

he macheted his wife to death.



When the court asked the accused person if the victim (Funmilayo) did

not cry for help during the assault and why he did not stop after the

first cut, Dahunsi said, "She cried for help. But at the point of

macheting her, she sounded like that of a goat. So, I thought I was

actually killing a goat. It was after killing her that my eyes became

clear and I ran away.



"We only had a quarrel over our children's school fees. I never knew

when I macheted her. It was after she died that I realized what I had

done. Please, have mercy on me and help me beg my children.



“I don’t understand how it all happened. Please have mercy on me."



Mr. Suleiman Abdulateef, the police prosecutor in the case, had told

the court how an investigation into the alleged crime showed that the

accused used a cutlass to assault his wife to death.



Abdulateef, however, sought an application from the court to remand

the accused in prison custody pending the director for public

prosecution's advice.



The Chief Magistrate, Mrs. Charity Adeyanju, granted the prayer of the

prosecutor and ordered the remand of the accused in the Olokuta Prison

Correctional Centre's custody.



The case was adjourned until January 13, 2020.