Mandela Washington Fellows Urged To Drive Nigeria’s Development

Young Nigerians, who participated in the 2019 Mandela Washington Fellowship, have been urged to use the knowledge acquired during the six-week training in the United States to drive development and growth in Nigeria.

At a reunion conference in Lagos on Wednesday, US Consul General, Claire Pierangelo, told the 56 Nigerians to compare notes on their experiences and explore how they can enhance their community service and impact in Nigeria.

She said, “I encourage you to continue to work to improve your communities, to mentor young people, to be politically active, and thereby strive to create a Nigeria that will truly be the giant of Africa.”

Expressing appreciation for being selected for the prestigious program, the 2019 Fellows stated their eagerness to get to work to improve life in their respective communities.

The Mandela Washington Fellowship, which began in 2014, has seen the US Government send nearly 4,000 young Africans leaders to America since that period to empower them through academic course work, leadership training, and networking opportunities.

The fellowship allows participants to apply for their American partners to travel to Africa to continue project-based collaboration through the Reciprocal Exchange Component of the Mandela Washington Fellowship.



