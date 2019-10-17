Onitsha Fire: Oby Ezekwesili, Aisha Yesufu Blame Incident On Negligence

Former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, and activist, Aisha Yesufu, both blamed Wednesday’s petrol tanker fire in Onitsha, Anambra State, on negligence on the part of government.

The two outspoken women, who are co-conveners of the Bring Back Our Girls Movement, took to their Twitter pages to express their thoughts on the tragedy on Thursday.

Ezekwesili said, “There’s no escaping the consequences of poor governance no matter what any of us as citizens choose to do.

“My heart has been grieving at the utterly preventable tragedy of the #OnitshaFire and how families have lost lives and livelihood just because the basics were not available.

“How can an old city like Onitsha with a history of fire outbreaks not have a basic emergency and disaster response system?

“How woeful it is that episodes like this occur over and over again and all we do is feel sad for a few days and move on, leaving the victims to their fate.”

In her own reaction, Yesufu said, “Our fellow citizens died in an accident that could have been prevented.

“They are dead and will not die again. The next to be killed by the incompetence of government are those of us who are alive. Who's next? Think deeply about that. May the souls of the departed rest in peace.”