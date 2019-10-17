Onitsha Tanker Explosion, Preventable –Atiku

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, killed at least three people and also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

 

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the fire outbreak caused by a tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State, as preventable.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, killed at least three people and also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Atiku said, “We've had many preventable fuel tanker tragedies.

“I received with sadness, report of a tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State, which caused massive destruction to lives and properties in Ochanja Market area.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the affected persons.”

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After ‘Skirmish’ With Daura’s Daugther, Aisha Buhari Gets New Aides From President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reduces Foreign Trips For Ministers, Slashes Estacodes
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Soyinka: There Are Names In This Country I'll Never Mention Again
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After ‘Skirmish’ With Daura’s Daugther, Aisha Buhari Gets New Aides From President
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Nigeria's Former Chief Of Army Staff, Gen. Ogomudia Accused Of Arming Niger Delta Youths
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Monkeypox Hits Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Other States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Regime Vs Nigerian Workers: No Agreement Reached On New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Run Riot In India After Alleged Killing Of Compatriot
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reduces Foreign Trips For Ministers, Slashes Estacodes
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Trade Re-open Border With Benin Republic, Ghana Urges Nigerian Government
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
International Queen Of England Appoints Nigerian As House Of Common Head Of Security
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Tunde Omisakin Gets 12 Years' Imprisonment For Cutting Girlfriend's Hand Leading To Her Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad