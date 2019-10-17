Onitsha Tanker Explosion, Preventable –Atiku

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar, has described the fire outbreak caused by a tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State, as preventable.

The incident, which occurred on Wednesday, killed at least three people and also destroyed properties worth millions of naira.

In a post on Twitter on Thursday, Atiku said, “We've had many preventable fuel tanker tragedies.

“I received with sadness, report of a tanker explosion in Onitsha, Anambra State, which caused massive destruction to lives and properties in Ochanja Market area.

“My prayers and thoughts are with the families of the affected persons.”