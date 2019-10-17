Order DSS To Arrest Ango Abdullahi, Youth Group Tells Buhari

Prof Ango Abdullahi

A group, the Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest of Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, for saying a Northerner will replace Buhari as President in 2023.

Abdullahi had stated that the North would hold onto power for the next 100 years, stressing that the region would support only candidates from the North for the office of the president in 2023.

Spokesperson for YAYON, Ojo Bright, in a statement said that Abdullahi was inciting the North against the South with this words, adding that it was against the unity of the country.

He said, “We find it inciting, berating and wish to call the attention of the world and President Muhammadu Buhari to this proposed and orchestrated attack against other regions in Nigeria.

“The statement credited to Ango Abdullahi affirming political dominance by one region is tantamount to a terrorist attack on the collective unity of Nigeria.

“As a matter of necessity, a statement of such magnitude should never be credited to anyone who has the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“We urge him to immediately retract the reckless statement.

“The President must show his patriotism by directing the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute Ango Abdullahi for preaching division, ethnic chauvinism, secession, and making statements capable of causing incitement and revolution.

“Every patriotic Nigerian must support the conventional arrangement for power rotation in the country.”



