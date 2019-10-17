Order DSS To Arrest Ango Abdullahi, Youth Group Tells Buhari

“The President must show his patriotism by directing the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute Ango Abdullahi for preaching division, ethnic chauvinism, secession, and making statements capable of causing incitement and revolution."

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

Prof Ango Abdullahi

 

A group, the Yoruba Afenifere Youth Organisation of Nigeria, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to order the arrest of Chairman of the Northern Elders Forum, Ango Abdullahi, for saying a Northerner will replace Buhari as President in 2023.

Abdullahi had stated that the North would hold onto power for the next 100 years, stressing that the region would support only candidates from the North for the office of the president in 2023.

Spokesperson for YAYON, Ojo Bright, in a statement said that Abdullahi was inciting the North against the South with this words, adding that it was against the unity of the country.

He said, “We find it inciting, berating and wish to call the attention of the world and President Muhammadu Buhari to this proposed and orchestrated attack against other regions in Nigeria.

“The statement credited to Ango Abdullahi affirming political dominance by one region is tantamount to a terrorist attack on the collective unity of Nigeria.

“As a matter of necessity, a statement of such magnitude should never be credited to anyone who has the interest of Nigeria at heart.

“We urge him to immediately retract the reckless statement.

“The President must show his patriotism by directing the Department of State Services to arrest and prosecute Ango Abdullahi for preaching division, ethnic chauvinism, secession, and making statements capable of causing incitement and revolution.

“Every patriotic Nigerian must support the conventional arrangement for power rotation in the country.”


 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Free Speech Lawless: How Nigeria's DSS Detained Abdullahi Ahmadu Since 2013 Without Trial
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Nigerian Army Established Media Center In Borno State
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Journalism Political Cartoonist Gado Sacked From Kenya Newspaper, Plans To Sue
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Opinion Safety Of Journalists And The Culture Of Impunity In Africa By Femi Falana
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Free Speech Nigeria’s Press Freedom Record Worsens in One Year, Reports
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Exclusive SaharaReporters Confirms Smear Plot By Saraki, Buhari Cabals, Plan To Attack Its Nigerian Reporters
0 Comments
2 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Politics Plateau Indigenes Blast Governor Lalong For Appointing Hausa-Fulani As Council Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics After ‘Skirmish’ With Daura’s Daugther, Aisha Buhari Gets New Aides From President
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Niger Delta Nigeria's Former Chief Of Army Staff, Gen. Ogomudia Accused Of Arming Niger Delta Youths
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
CRIME Senator Elisha Abbo's Sex Toy Shop Assault Case Compounded As Police Tender More Proof
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Monkeypox Hits Lagos, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Other States
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Yemi Osinbajo, Brain Box Of Buhari's Regime, Cabal Trying To Humiliate Him, Northern Youths Claim
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Buhari Regime Vs Nigerian Workers: No Agreement Reached On New Minimum Wage
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Nigerians Run Riot In India After Alleged Killing Of Compatriot
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Reduces Foreign Trips For Ministers, Slashes Estacodes
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Trade Re-open Border With Benin Republic, Ghana Urges Nigerian Government
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
International Queen Of England Appoints Nigerian As House Of Common Head Of Security
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Nigerian Tunde Omisakin Gets 12 Years' Imprisonment For Cutting Girlfriend's Hand Leading To Her Death
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad