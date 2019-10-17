President Buhari Approves N10bn Intervention Fund For Enugu Airport Upgrade

In May 2019, government announced plans to shut down the airport indefinitely, a move which was met with public outcry.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

Enugu International Airport

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved N10bn for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

However on Thursday, the President in a series of posts on Twitter, said, “I have approved the sum of N10bn for an intervention fund for the upgrade of the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu.

“I have the assurance of the Minister of Aviation that the work will be done speedily and to the highest standards.

“Even as we have many items competing for our limited resources, we will continue to prioritise infrastructure investments in every part of the country.

“It is our responsibility to ensure Nigeria’s infrastructure is fixed; we will keep doing this.”

 

SaharaReporters, New York

