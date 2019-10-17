Seven Million People Receiving Lifesaving Tuberculosis Treatment –WHO

There has been an upward increase in the number of people receiving lifesaving treatment for tuberculosis in the world.

The number rose from 6.4 million in 2017 to seven million in 2018, a report by the World Health Organisation said.

Tuberculosis is one of the top 10 causes of deaths worldwide with millions of people continuing to fall sick from the ailment every year.

Nigeria ranked among the top eight countries with the highest burden of tuberculosis in 2018 with Bangladesh, China, India, Indonesia, Pakistan, the Philippines, and South Africa making the top eight.

The Global TB Report 2019 provides a comprehensive and up-to-date assessment of the tuberculosis epidemic, and progress in the response, at global, regional and country levels.

WHO’s latest Global TB report also says that 1.5 million people died from TB in 2018, showing a decrease from 1.6 million deaths recorded in 2017.

“Today we mark the passing of the first milestone in the effort to reach people who’ve been missing out on services to prevent and treat TB.

“This is proof that we can reach global targets if we join forces together,” said WHO’s Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.