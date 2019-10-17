South-East Military Exercise: Nigerian Army Changes 'Exercise Egwu Eke' To 'Exercise Atilogwu Udo'

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 17, 2019

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai Daily Post

 

The authorities of the Nigerian Army say it has changed the name of its military exercise in the South-East from 'Exercise Egwu Eke' to 'Exercise Atilogwu Udo'.

A statement by the army's spokesman, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, said, “All other information relative to the exercise as contained in the previous press statement and press conference issued by the Army Headquarters remain unchanged."

It quoted the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, saying the Nigerian Army is committed to protecting lives and properties of citizens.

“He (Lt. Gen Buratai) also wishes to further solicit the support and understanding of all well-meaning Nigerians towards providing a well-secured environment for all and sundry," the statement said.

