Anambra Explosion: Another Tanker Carrying Fuel Explodes In South-Eastern Nigeria

There has been another explosion of a tanker in Anambra State on Friday.



According to the Punch Newspaper, the explosion happened at about 3

am, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway by Bessoy filling station,

Onitsha.



The latest fire incident came 48 hours after lives were lost following

a fuel tanker explosion in Upper Iweka by Ochanja market.



The tanker carrying petrol was said to have fallen in the middle of

the road, spilling its content into the drainage.



Some residents near the area fled their houses for fear of being

consumed by the inferno.



Properties worth millions of naira including buildings, vehicles and

other valuables were reportedly gutted by the fire.



No casualty was recorded as of the time of filing the report.