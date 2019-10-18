Court Sentences Two Oil Dealers To Prison in Uyo

The Federal High Court in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, has sentenced two oil dealers to one year imprisonment without the option of fine.

According to a post on Twitter, Justice Agathar Okeke convicted Ekerette Emmanuel and Christopher Uko Ubong after the duo were arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 on a four-count charge bordering on dealing in petroleum products without licence.

The two men pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The tweet reads, “Justice Agathar Okeke of the Federal High Court, Uyo, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, convicted and sentenced to one year imprisonment each without the option of fine two oil dealers, Ekerette Emmanuel and Christopher Uko Ubong.

“The convicts were arraigned by the EFCC on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 on a four-count charge bordering on dealing in petroleum products without licence and they pleaded not guilty.”