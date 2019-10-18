EFCC Arrests Nine Suspected Internet Fraudsters In EnuguThe Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Enugu Zonal Office, on Friday arrested nine suspected Internet fraudsters. The names of the suspects were giving as Precious Ibegbulem, Michael Odishi,

The names of the suspects were giving as Precious Ibegbulem, Michael Odishi, Ebuka Kenneth, Akabuke Beluolisa, Chibueze Ezeagwu, Nnamdi Maduekwe, Kingsley Orazulike, Uche Nwosu and Linda Chidera.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

According to EFCC, the suspect were arrested based on an intelligence report about their lifestyle and suspected criminal activities.

Working on the information, the EFCC raided the home of the suspects and arrested all of them.

Items recovered from the suspected fraudsters include two Toyota Corolla vehicles with registration number DM 722 YAB and LSR 468 FW, mobile phones, laptop computers.


 

