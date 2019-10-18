FBI 'Yahoo Boys' Indictment: Court Jails Joseph Oyediran

Joseph Oyediran



Joseph Oyediran, one of those indicted by the United States Federal

Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been sentenced to one-year

imprisonment by a Kwara State Court.



Oyediran was convicted and sentenced accordingly on Thursday by

Justice Mahmood Abdulgafar following his prosecution by the Economic

and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).



The convict was arraigned on a five-count charge on internet fraud and

other meditated crimes, to which he pleaded not guilty.



However, he later approached the EFCC for a plea bargain agreement.



After the agreement was made, the prosecution amended the charges.



The amended charge read, “That you, Joseph Oyediran, alias Joe MG

Graves, between April 2015 and June 2015 in Ilorin within the

jurisdiction of this honourable court, did cheat by impersonation when

you pretended to be one Joe MG Graves, a white man with the Gmail

account, [email protected], and fraudulently deceived one Andrea

Smith, an American, to send N2,392,105 after you made her believe that

you were in love with her, thereby committing an offence contrary to

Section 321 of the Penal Code and punishable under section 324 of the

same Penal Code.”



He pleaded guilty to the amended one count.



While reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecution called the head

of the Advance Fee Fraud Section of the commission at the Ilorin zonal

office, Olamide Sadiq, who gave details of the investigation carried

out by his team.



Olamide, a Principal Detective Superintendent, told Justice

Abdulgafar, “My Lord, on July 24, 2019, the commission received a

petition from the Federal Bureau of Investigations against the

defendant. The FBI alleged that Oyediran was involved in business

email compromise, romance scam, and other fraud-related offences.

Based on the investigation, the suspect was arrested and he confessed

to the crime.”



Delivering his judgment, Justice Abdulgafar said the testimonies of

the prosecution witness, the plea of the defendant and documents

presented were enough to conclude that the prosecution had been able

to prove its case beyond a reasonable doubt.



“The convict is hereby sentenced to one-year imprisonment, while his

one plot of land located at Wara, behind the Ilorin West Local

Government Secretariat, and the sum of N800,000 recovered from him

should be forfeited to the Federal Government,” the judge ruled.