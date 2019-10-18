Government, NLC Agree On New Wage Implementation

Government had approved the increase of minimum wage to N30,000 but had held back on implementation.

by SaharaReporters, New York Oct 18, 2019

 

The Nigerian Government has now reached a consensus with the Nigeria Labour Congress on the implementation of the new minimum wage.

The state governors said they are unable to meet with the payment of the new wage.

NLC also threatened a nationwide strike action except government at the various levels implement the new wage.

However, after a long meeting on Friday, the government and labour union seem to have reached a consensus.

Speaking after the meeting, Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige, said the two parties had now agreed on implementation modalities.

He said, “For COMESS wage structure grade level 7 gets 23 per cent, salary grade level 8 gets 20 per cent, salary grade level 9 gets 19 per cent, salary grade level 10 -14 gets 16 per cent, while salary grade level 15-17 gets 14 per cent.

“For those on the second category of wages structure, CONHES, CONRRISE, CONTISS etc, level 7 gets 22.2 per cent, level 8-14 gets 16 per cent, level 15-17 gets 10.5 per cent.”

Ngige added that the third category of the country’s wage structure concerning military and paramilitary officers were also contained in the agreement but “theirs will be communicated through the appropriate channels”.

